By Trend

Turkey and Belgium will hold political consultations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend on Nov. 14.

The political consultations between the countries will be held on November 15 in Ankara during the visit of Deputy Foreign Minister of Belgium Anick Van Calster.

Anick Van Calster will meet with Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakcı.

"The sides will discuss international and regional issues, as well as consider opportunities for strengthening bilateral relations," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

