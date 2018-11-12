By Trend

The Head of Administration (Governor) of the Namangan region Khairullo Bozorov has met with the Vice-President of the Israeli consortium of companies VP Group Eli Benjamin, UzDaily.uz reported.

During the talks, the parties discussed proposals for establishing close cooperation in the sphere of agriculture.

The representatives of VP GROUP expressed a desire to establish modern greenhouses in the Namangan region, to grow, process and export fruits and vegetables based on the advanced technologies using the cluster method.

"In this regard, we have planned the establishment of joint ventures, industrial zones. We have taken the first step on the way toward this goal, that is, we have established joint ventures in the Turakurgan district (Global tech) and in the Kasansay district (Super Gold Agribusiness)," the representatives of the Israeli company noted.

