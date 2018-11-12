By Trend

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has sent a letter to Slovenian President Borut Pahor on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Turkmen government said in a message.

Berdimuhamedov noted that the Turkmen-Slovenian interstate dialogue is based on the principles of mutual respect and equality.

Expressing the interest of Turkmenistan in expanding the partnership, Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence in its ongoing development in the interests of the peoples of the two countries.

Trade, communication, transportation, air communication, freight traffic, agriculture and food industry are among priority spheres of Ashgabat-Ljubljana partnership.

Negotiations are also underway to open direct air communication between the two countries and expand business relations.

Turkmenistan is one of main players in the energy market of the Caspian region and ranks fourth in the world for its gas reserves. The country is studying opportunities to export its gas to the European market.

Moreover, the Trans Caspian Gas Pipeline project through Azerbaijan to Turkey and Europe is being discussed.

---

