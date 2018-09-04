France's Air Liquide S.A. starts supplying hydrogen in Kazakhstan through the acquisition of hydrogen and purification units with a total capacity of up to 30.000 Nm3/h starting September 1.

This investment of 12 million euros by Air Liquide Munay Tech Gases (ALMTG) marks the first step in the cooperation between Air Liquide and KazMunayGaz (KMG). The hydrogen and steam produced will be delivered to the Pavlodar Oil and Chemistry Refinery (POCR) in the context of a long term Gas Supply Agreement.

Hydrogen is used for the process of hydrotreatment of diesel and gasoline to reduce sulfur content, thus contributing to cleaner transportation fuels. Air Liquide will bring its technology know-how and operational expertise to reduce the energy consumption and increase operational reliability and flexibility of hydrogen facilities, thus contributing to improving efficiency and competitiveness of the Pavlodar refinery.

ALMTG is a joint-venture between Air Liquide and KazMunayGaz NC (KMG), the Kazakhstan National Oil & Gas company with respective 75 percent and 25 percent ownership. The joint venture partners plan to pursue further opportunities in hydrogen and nitrogen supply to KMG’s other refineries.

Olivier Randet, Vice-President, Cluster Eastern Europe, said: “We are delighted to work with KazMunayGaz and to start operating in Kazakhstan. We are committed to provide our long-time expertise to improve efficiency and reliability for the benefit of our customer. We are looking forward to continuing supporting industrial development in Kazakhstan.”

The world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 80 countries with approximately 65,000 employees and serves more than 3.5 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.