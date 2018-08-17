By Trend

Just within one month, more than 5,460 applications from citizens of 42 countries have been received since the launch of the system of registration and issuance of electronic entry visas in Uzbekistan, Uzbek media reported.

Most applications have been received from citizens of China - 1,190, the US – 671 and the UK – 611.

The government of Uzbekistan has issued 5,025 visas and 435 applications are pending. One French citizen has received a refusal to issue an e-visa to Uzbekistan.

The system can be used by citizens arriving in Uzbekistan for tourist purposes from countries for which a simplified visa procedure is established.

The period of consideration of the application is two working days. The e-visa is issued for a single stay in Uzbekistan for a period of 30 days. It is valid for 90 days.

E-visa is sent to the e-mail address. When passing the border, it is enough to submit a visa in a hard or soft copy.

---

