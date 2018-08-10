By Kamila Aliyeva

The trade turnover between the Caspian littoral states increased by 33 percent, Kazakh media outlets report on August 10.

For five months of this year, the trade turnover between the Mangistau region (Kazakhstan) and the neighboring regions of the Russian Federation amounted to more than $ 52 million. Compared with the same period last year, this indicator grew by 9.4 percent. Today, 300 enterprises with the participation of Russian capital are registered in different sectors of the region's economy.

Napkins, carbonated drinks, milk, flour - all this is in the warehouses of the Production and Logistics Center. The storage complex is the largest in the region. The total area of ​​the covered premises is almost 9,000 square meters. Azerbaijani investors have invested more than 4.5 billion tenge in the project.

“At the moment there are 27 enterprises operating on the territory of FEZ “Morport Aktau”. Two of them are of the Caspian countries. They are exempt from taxes - corporate income and land. And this attracts our participants from Azerbaijan. We hope that the Aktau summit will help our region attract even more investments,” said Zharaskan Kabiev, the main manager on work with investors of FEZ “Morport Aktau”.

Another Azerbaijani project in FEZ “Morport Aktau” attracted more than 9 billion tenge of investments. The plant for the production of transformers and cables is planned to be put into operation by the end of this year. More than 150 people will get jobs at the enterprise. The enterprise will cover the needs of the local market. Today, 186 enterprises with Azerbaijani capital are registered in different sectors of the region's economy.

“Over the past three years, we have seen an increase in trade between the Caspian countries - by 33 percent. If in 2015 the total turnover was $ 165.8 million, then in 2017 this figure increased to $ 220.5 million. The largest share in this turnover falls for Russia. With Iran, too, we have a very fruitful interaction. We export the products of machine-building industry, metallurgical. We import agricultural products from Iran,” said Nuradil Imangaliyev, representative of the department of industrial and innovative development of Mangistau region.

In the spring of this year, the Mangistau delegation visited neighboring Turkmenistan. It made proposals on cooperation in the export of goods of the enterprises of machine-building and light industry, building materials, as well as the establishment of cultural and humanitarian ties.

