By Trend

China’s HKC Corporation Limited, which is one of the five companies of China in the market for the production of monitors and TV sets, intends to build an assembly plant in Kazakhstan’s Kostanay region, Kazakh Invest national company said Aug. 3.

Reportedly, the amount of planned investments at the initial stage is estimated at $20 million.

The planned capacity of the plant is three million TV sets per year.

"The advantage of Kostanay for us is the close location with Russia and with other CIS countries," vice president of the company, said. "We have big plans for the implementation of the abovementioned project. We intend to explore everything and then start the implementation."

"Presently, the main goal is to reach the world level," he said. "There is an assembly plant in Holland, where two million TV sets are produced per year. In the CIS we intend to build a plant with a capacity of three million TV sets a year."

According to Chinese investors, the project involves the creation of 500 jobs. Employees of the future plant will be recruited among the local population.

