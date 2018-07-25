By Kamila Aliyeva

About half a million tons of grain was harvested in Tajikistan as of July 20 this year, the press service of the Tajik Agriculture Ministry reported.

According to the data of the plant management department of the ministry, a campaign to collect grain crops is currently continuing in the country.

As of July 20 this year, grain harvesting was carried out on an area of ​​185,469 hectares, from which 482,508 tons of grain crops were harvested.

Most of the total grain harvest fell for the Khatlon region with a sowing area of ​​102,395 hectares, 344,760 tons of grain was harvested, which makes 81 percent of the forecasted figure.

For the timely collection of grain in the country, 1,055 units of combines were sent to the fields, and currently 294 combines operate on sites.

Total agricultural production of Tajikistan for six months of this year amounted to 6.7 billion somoni.

The volume of agricultural products in the country increased by 8.5 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the agrarians also produced 217,400 tons of potatoes, 190,200 tons of various fruits in January-June 2018.

In addition to the production of grain, the growth in production of other goods was 2.2 - 53.1 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to statistical data, wheat imports increased by 64,700 tons this year compared to the indicators of 2017.

In January-June 2018, more than 511,400 tons of wheat was imported to the republic. The main supplier of wheat to the Tajik market is Kazakhstan.

In 2017, the country produced more than 1.4 million tons of grain.

