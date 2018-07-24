By Kamila Aliyeva

The seventh meeting of the Uzbek-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation was held in Tashkent on July 23, the press service of the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade reported.

The meeting was attended by Uzbek Minister of Foreign Trade, co-chairman of the commission Jamshid Khodjaev, Uzbek Ambassador to Vietnam Ulugbek Rozukulov, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Hoang Quoc Vuong and Ambassador of Vietnam to Uzbekistan Pham Van Fao.

Today, relations between Vietnam and Uzbekistan are consistently developing. A solid regulatory framework for the development of bilateral relations has been formed.

The parties noted that despite the broad prospects available, the state of trade, economic and investment cooperation between our countries does not correspond to the available potential.

The priority direction of bilateral relations between the countries is further expansion of mutually beneficial foreign economic cooperation. First of all, this is an increase in volumes and expansion of the range of trade, as well as deepening cooperation in the areas of fish farming and sericulture, cultivation of tea crops and black pepper.

As a result of 2017, trade turnover increased by 16 percent and exceeded $ 33 million. In the first half of 2018, the volume of mutual trade increased more than 2.5 times and amounted to about $ 30 million.

Analysis shows that today there are all the reserves and prerequisites for bringing the volume of bilateral trade to $ 100 million already this year.

“This meeting gave a powerful impetus to the process of strengthening full-scale and comprehensive cooperation between our countries. Agreements were reached in attracting Vietnamese specialists for the development of fish farming, rice growing, tea cultivation and black pepper,” Khodjaev said in his speech.

“We propose to establish cooperation in the field of education, in particular through a student exchange program. This will allow exchanging experience on priority areas of trade, economic, scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries,” Hoang Quoc Vuong stressed.

As a result of the meeting, the final protocol of the Joint Commission was signed.

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

