By Trend

4,7-magnitude earthquake occurred in the southeastern Turkish province of Burdur, Turkish media reported July 23.

The tremors were registered at 05:40 local time. The depth of the source of the earthquake was 5 km.

Turkey is located in the seismically active zone, and the country often suffers strong earthquakes, which often lead to human casualties. The strongest fluctuations of the Earth's crust in Turkey were recorded in 1999 in the Marmara sea region. The magnitude of the tremors at that time was 7.4 points and caused the death of more than 18,000 people.

