By Sara Israfilbayova

The uranium reserves in Iran after reaching an agreement on the Iranian nuclear program exceeded 900 tons.

Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi said that after the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the reserves were replenished by 400 tons.

“Before that (agreement), we had 550 tons, which we imported from abroad, with these 400 tons uranium reserves in our country increased to approximately 900-950 tons” Salehi said in an interview with IRIB.

Iran and six international mediators reached an agreement on the nuclear program of Tehran in mid-July 2015. The Islamic Republic of Iran has pledged to turn the Fordo plant into a technology center, and reorganize the Arak reactor in accordance with the project of an international consortium, the spent fuel from it will be exported outside the country. Tehran also promised not to enrich uranium above 3.67 percent and limit its volume to 300 kilograms for a period of 15 years.

The agreement, negotiated between Iran and world powers, placed strict limits on Tehran’s nuclear program in return for elimination of economic sanctions.

President of the U.S. Donald Trump announced on May 8 that Washington is withdrawing from the agreement with Iran on the nuclear program. Trump reported on the restoration of all sanctions against Iran, including secondary ones, that is, against other countries that conduct business with Iran. The other members of the agreement opposed this step of the U.S. The European partners of Washington stated that they intend to continue to comply with the terms of the deal with Iran.

---

Sara Israfilbayova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Sara_999Is

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz