Trend:

Kazakhstan's pension assets increased by 193 billion tenge and amounted to 7.97 trillion tenge in the 1Q2018, the local news agency Kazinform reported citing the Unified Accumulative Pension Fund’s (UAPF) administration, addressing the press conference in Almaty.

According to the information, the main share (about 98 percent) of all pension savings is formed from mandatory pension contributions. In the 1Q2018, 92,200 individual pension accounts (IPA) were opened. The average contribution to an IPA was 15,700 tenge.

The net investment income for the 1Q2018 was 66 billion tenge. Yield in annual terms (March 2017 - March 2018) is 8 percent with 6.6-percent inflation for the same period.

In the 1Q2018, the amount of payments from the UAPF amounted to 72.4 billion tenge, including transfers to insurance organizations of 3.9 billion tenge. For comparison, for the same period in 2017, the amount of payments from the UAPF amounted to 77.35 billion tenge, including transfers to insurance organizations of 6.04 billion tenge.

“In the 1Q2018, work was ongoing to improve the quality of public services. About 2,298 people have opened IPAs online on the website of the UAPF since the launch of the service, about 987 recipients have applied for payments, about 11,754 people have made changes to their requisites and about 4,155 depositors have changed the way they receive an extract from the IPAs for the e-information,” Chairman of the Board of the UAPF Nurbubi Nauryzbayeva said.

She added on the UAPF held over 4,800 presentations at enterprises and organizations, in which more than 152,000 people took part.

On March 27, 2018, the UAPF implemented another initiative, the Open Doors Day, in which about 4,806 people took part. The UAPF holds Open Days on a quarterly basis.

