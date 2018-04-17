By Trend

A criminal case was filed in Armenia after demonstrators clashed with the police in Yerevan, RIA Novosti reported referring to Armenian Prosecutor General's Office.

Participants of a rally headed by of the leader of Armenia's Civil Treaty Party Nikol Pashinyan protested against nomination of ex-president Serzh Sargsyan as the prime minister. On April 16, the demonstrators tried to break into the parliament building in Yerevan.

The police stopped the demonstrators.

"The rally participants continued their illegal activities on April 16 and headed to the Baghramyan Avenue. They tried to break through the police cordon and did not obey the legitimate demand," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

Reportedly, public and private property was damaged as a result, while the demonstrators resorted to violence against police officers.

A criminal case was filed into these facts under articles "mass riots" and "organization and holding rallies in violation of the law." The maximum sanction under these articles stipulates imprisonment for up to eight years.

