By Trend

Russia is ready to cooperate with the European Union in addressing regional and international problems, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a joint news conference with Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Stef Blok on Friday, TASS reports.

"Russia is interested in continuing dialogue with the European Union," Lavrov noted. "We’ve got common interests in the war on terror, illegal migration and drug trafficking. As we confirmed to our European colleagues, we will be ready for such work to the degree the Europeans themselves will be ready for it."

"We would like to have regular dialogue and all crises both in our common region and far from us to be studied in a businesslike manner from the perspective of a peaceful settlement and the priority of interests of peoples living in countries that are experiencing a difficult situation, so that external players did not try to impose any methods that would run counter to these interests," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz