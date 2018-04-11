By Trend

Relations between the United States and Russia are currently worse than they have ever been, US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that the current arms race needs to be stopped, TASS reports.

"Our relationship with Russia is worse now than it has ever been, and that includes the Cold War. There is no reason for this. Russia needs us to help with their economy, something that would be very easy to do, and we need all nations to work together. Stop the arms race?" the tweet reads.

Since taking office, Trump has been emphasizing the need to improve relations with Moscow but bilateral relations have been deteriorating in the past year. Washington several times imposed sanctions on Russia and expelled Russian diplomats twice. Besides, Russia’s consulates in San Francisco and Seattle were closed.

The US president said earlier on Wednesday that Russia should get ready to shoot down missiles fired at Syria.

