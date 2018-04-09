By Trend

Foreign Ministers of Russia and Tajikistan Sergey Lavrov and Sirodjidin Aslov will hold talks in Moscow on Monday to discuss relations between the two countries and interaction on international issues, TASS reports.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that "the parties will exchange views on a wide array of international issues, bilateral ties and foreign policy cooperation." She noted that the two ministers would pay special attention to the implementation of the results of the Russian-Tajik summit held in February 2017.

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a visit to Dushanbe on February 27, 2017, and met with Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon. The Russian leader described the current level of Russia’s relations with Tajikistan as strategic partnership. The main results of the visit were the agreements in nuclear energy and labor migration.

Russia continues to be a key strategic partner for Tajikistan. Its share in the foreign trade turnover amounts to 25% and in the total foreign investment volume - about 20%.

In foreign policy, the priority issues in bilateral relations are cooperation in Central Asia and countering threats emanating from Afghanistan.

The meeting in Moscow will be held against the backdrop of the conference on Afghanistan held in Tashkent on March 27, where the issue of launching dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban movement was discussed. Russia spoke out in favor of this initiative and did not rule out it would provide a platform for such negotiations on its territory.

