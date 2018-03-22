By Trend

The talks were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the delegation of the Islamic Republic of Iran headed by the Minister of Oil of this country, Mr. Bijan Namdar Zangane, who arrived in Ashgabat with a working visit on March 19.

At the beginning of the meeting, the parties warmly congratulated each other on the upcoming international holiday of Novruz. Speaking about the political and diplomatic direction of cooperation, the sides noted the role of visits at higher levels. In this context, the Turkmen side noted that the forthcoming visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hassan Rouhani to Turkmenistan, will give a new impetus to the relations between the two countries in all its directions.

During the talks, the sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral trade, economic and energy cooperation. The parties expressed the need to actively cooperate in the energy sector in the future.

The parties also noted the Turkmen-Iranian business forum that will be held in Ashgabat in the coming days, which will promote the activation of contacts between state and private structures of the two neighboring states.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz