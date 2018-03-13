By Trend

Representatives of the Uzbek agricultural company Umar visited a pasture in Kazakhstan and proposed to cross Uzbek Gissar sheep with Kazakh Edilbay sheep, which can be bred in any conditions, Sputnik Uzbekistan reported on March 12.

Umar, a Samarkand-based Uzbek company, organized a joint business project with entrepreneurs from China and is currently working on development of cooperation with the Central Asian states. Contacts with Kazakh agricultural companies have already been established. Talks with Tajik and Afghan businesses are underway.

During the Uzbek delegation’s visit to Shymkent, Kazakhstan, the sides were discussing establishment of a joint cattle-breeding complex. The Uzbek guests visited a pastry owned by the Kazakh company Ikanbir, where the Edilbay sheep are being bred, and got acquainted with conditions. The guests were surprised by the size of the meat-tail-breed sheep – they weighted 110 kilograms and more.

The Kazakh side told the Uzbek guests about the advantages of the Edilbay sheep: they are tolerable to any weather conditions and find food even on the most barren pastries on their own, have a very high meat and milk productivity and can be shorn twice a year. They also preserve their traits when being interbred with other sheep of meat-tail breeds.

The Uzbek entrepreneurs offered to cross the Edilbay sheep with Gissar sheep - those are widespread in Uzbekistan.

The sides also proposed to establish sister relations between the Samarkand and Shymkent cities. They expressed confidence that such a decision would help develop cooperation in economy, culture, education, medicine, environment protection, etc.

In the future, the cities will exchange delegations, arts and sports groups and exhibitions, what will lead to strengthening of friendship and mutual understanding between residents of the two cities.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Kazakhstan this week. Mirziyoyev and Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev will attend an opening ceremony of the Uzbek Year in Kazakhstan.

---

