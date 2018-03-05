By Trend

Malaysian HOS International Trading SDN BHD, in a consortium with Chinese companies, intends to implement the Shurob thermal power plant project in Tajikistan, TajikTA reported citing the Tajik State Committee for Investments and State Property Management on March 5.

According to the committee, representatives of the Malaysian company visited the Shurob settlement in the Isfara district, Sughd region, and received information on coal reserves, where a thermal power plant is planned to be built.

HOS International Trading SDN BHD intends to submit a new version of the feasibility study for the project to the Tajik government until the end of March.

In October 2013, the Tajik government and HOS International Trading SDN BHD signed an agreement on implementation of the Decree on the Draft Concession Agreement on the Shurob Thermal Power Plant.

According to the committee, the 300 MW thermal power plant's construction in Shurob settlement in the Isfara district is implemented through direct investments worth $400 million.

According to the agreement, the investor will use the coal deposit for 30 years.

