Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Russia Elena Astrakhantseva in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a message.

The sides discussed the prospects of cooperation in political, trade and economic sphere.

Speaking about the active political dialogue at the highest state level, the participants of the meeting noted the role of regular meetings between the two countries’ leaders, which is an important factor of further strengthening of partnership, according to the message.

Noting the positive dynamics of development of relations, the parties supported the further strengthening of ties in various fields of mutual interest.

About 190 companies with Russian capital operate in Turkmenistan. On the basis of a production sharing agreement (PSA) on the Turkmen section of the Caspian Sea, ARETI holding has been operating since 2009.

