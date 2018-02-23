By Trend

The main goal of the Government of Kyrgyzstan for 2018 will be to maintain macroeconomic stability, this was stated by Prime Minister Sapar Isakov at Governmental meeting, Kabar reports.

He stressed that another important goal for 2018 is competitiveness.

"The priority task is the implementation of Forty Steps to New Era Project. In addition, a plan of Governmental Agenda has been approved. It consists of 40 sections and includes 396 measures. Ambitious but achievable tasks were set for 2018. It is important for us to work on time. If we work out everything according to the plan of events, we will have good indicators," the Head of Government said.

The Prime Minister stressed that 2017 economic growth outperformed the forecasted figures and the GDP grew by 4.3%.

"I particularly wanted to emphasize that Kyrgyzstan has improved its position in the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU). We are in the second place. A positive growth rate is observed in all industries. The main engine has become the industrial sector," the Head of Government stressed.

Isakov also said that the external trade in 2017 keeps the trend and grew by 13.8%.

"Exports to countries of the EEU increased by 27-28%. These are good indicators for the beginning” the Prime Minister added.

