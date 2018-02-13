By Trend

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has pardoned 565 prisoners or commuted their sentences, following requests for amnesty by judiciary chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani.

The decision was made on the occasion of the 39th anniversary of the country’s revolution in 199, ILNA news agency reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei, as the nation's supreme leader, has the constitutional right to grant prisoners amnesty. Prisoners are often pardoned by Khamenei to mark holidays in Islamic Iran.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz