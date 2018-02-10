Trend:

Uzbekistan has officially introduced ISO 22000 and halal standards, Uzbekistan's Agency for Standardization, Metrology And Certification (Uzstandard) reported.



Deputy prime minister of Uzbekistan approved the program of measures for introduction and further application of international standards in the country on Nov. 23, 2017.

The introduction of new standards and certification of compliance are expected to provide an excellent opportunity to expand sales markets for domestic producers, and also promote the development of the tourism industry, including for pilgrims.

ISO 22000 is a series of international standards for management system in the field of food safety.

Halal standard sets requirements for production, storage, transportation, sale and labeling of products according to the terms of Islam.