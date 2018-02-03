By Trend

A steam boiler explosion left at least two workers killed and more injured in the southern province of Fars on Feb. 3, authorities said.

The provincial fire department has said that the explosion took place at a factory in the industrial area of the province for unknown reasons, Fars news agency reported.

According to the officials, the walls and ceiling of the factory’s building collapsed following the explosion leaving workers under debris.

