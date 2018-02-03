By Trend

Kazakh businessman Kairat Boranbayev did not finance the reconstruction of a mosque in Shusha city, the press service of the Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan told Trend.

"According to the available information, Kairat Boranbayev never visited Nagorno-Karabakh, and didn’t plan financing any projects there," the press service said.

Previously Kazakh media outlets disseminated information that the Kazakh businessman Kairat Boranbayev, who appears on the Forbes 50 list of the country's richest people, announced intention to finance the restoration of the Upper Mosque in Shusha city, which currently remains under the occupation of the Armenian armed forces.

The press service of the Kazakh embassy in Azerbaijan officially refutes the information disseminated by the media.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

