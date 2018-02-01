By Trend

A military unit was attacked in Turkey’s southeastern Hakkari province on the border with Iraq, as a result of which one serviceman was killed and five servicemen were wounded, the Turkish media reported on February 1.

Reportedly, the attack on the military unit was committed by militants of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist organization, who penetrated from Iraq.

The wounded servicemen were taken to a military hospital in Hakkari province.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

