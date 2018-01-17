By Kamila Aliyeva

The activities of the Uzbekipaksanoat Association will be gradually transferred to the cluster method of production organization.

This is stipulated by the presidential decree on measures for the further development of the silk industry in Uzbekistan.

Enterprises belonging to the Association will receive benefits and preferences for the period from 2018 to 2023.

Their goal is to modernize production facilities, increase the volume of competitive and export-oriented products, and create a sufficient fodder and raw materials base.

The document approved a list of investment projects, a schedule for commissioning new capacities, a list of commercial banks attracted as sources of concessional lending, and a mechanism for determining irrigated land plots for mulberry plantations.

Among other things, the Uzbekipaksanoat Association is responsible to open the Center for Innovative Research, Standardization and Certification of Silkworm cocoons and silk products on October 1, 2018.

Another provision of the decree brings pleasant news for seasonal workers engaged in silk production. The period of their work at the Association's enterprises will be taken into account in the length of service.

The association was created in accordance with the resolution “On measures to organize activity of the Uzbekipaksanoat Association” adopted March 29, 2017 by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Although the production of silk fiber and making of clothes is basically automated today, almost all silkworm breeding in Uzbekistan occurs within individual farms, where most of the cocoons are still bred as they have been, perhaps, since the 4th century. Overall, about 30,000 tons of cocoons are produced in Uzbekistan every year. The biggest silk weaving factory is in Margilan.

---

Kamila Aliyeva is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Kami_Aliyeva

