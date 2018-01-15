By Trend

The employees of the Tajik Border Service and the country’s State Committee for National Security prevented an attempt to smuggle drugs from Afghanistan, Sputnik Tajikistan agency reported with reference to the State Committee for National Security.

Reportedly, skirmish occurred on the border on January 11. Smugglers retreated to Afghanistan.

The body of one of the violators of the state border was revealed and 32 kilograms of raw opium were seized at the scene of the skirmish.

---

