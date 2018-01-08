By Trend

Iran’s deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi has said that the global community must prepare itself for possible withdrawal of the US from nuclear deal reached between Tehran and the six world powers in 2015.

It is not clear what will the US President Donald Trump's decision be January 12, when he must decide again whether to certify the Islamic Republic's compliance with the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, aka nuclear deal), as he is required to do every three months.

Araqchi said at the 2nd Tehran Security Conference, which kicked off on Jan. 8, that Trump spares no effort for more than one year to destroy the JCPOA, Iran’s ISNA news agency reported.

There are some speculations that the US president will refuse to suspend sanctions against Tehran in coming days, which is required under the JCPOA, Araqchi said, adding that the global community must be prepared to that possibility.

In October 2017, Trump declined to certify Iran's compliance with the nuclear deal, saying sanctions relief was disproportionate to Iran's concessions, adding the agreement goes against US interests.

However, he waived the sanctions for another three months and left the decision on staying in or quitting the deal for later, while urging Congress to change the US law concerning the certification.

Araqchi said the Islamic Republic is prepared for any “scenario.”

The cancellation of the nuclear deal, which is a sample of successful international agreement, will inflict greater damages to the global community and the Middle East region, the top Iranian diplomat said.

“Our region will not become safer in lack of the JCPOA,” he added.

Earlier today, Bahram Qassemi, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesman, said that possible withdrawal of the US from the nuclear deal or any unreasonable decision by Washington will result in Iran’s “proportional and heavy” reaction.

He added that any grave mistake by the US will lead to Washington's regret.

