Turkey stands for maintaining stability in Iran, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani, the Turkish media reported Jan. 3.

Erdogan said that the stability in Iran is important for Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag tweeted that Turkey is closely following the developments in Iran.

“Stability is in the interests of people and government of Iran. Chaos and instability in Iran can harm not only the Iranian people, but the entire region,” added Bozdag.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities of Iran, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in these protests.

According to the Iranian media outlets, 28 people were killed during the ongoing protests.

