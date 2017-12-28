By Kamila Aliyeva

Joint venture Jizzakh Petroleum, which is founded by Uzbekneftegaz, will organize a network of stations selling foreign gasoline in Uzbekistan.

The new network will specialize in the sale of motor gasoline brands such as Ai-92, Ai-93, Ai-95 and Ai-98 at free commercial prices, as well as diesel fuel corresponding to European quality and standards. In this case, the products will be sold both through the gas station, and direct sales contracts, exchange trades.

“New products on the Uzbek market of petroleum products fully comply with international quality standards. This step is aimed at further improving the provision of consumer services to the population and demonstrates the accelerated dynamics of the development of the oil and gas sector of Uzbekistan,” Uzbekneftegaz said.

The sale of unleaded motor gasoline AI-98 and AI-95, as well as EURO 3 diesel fuel of ecological class will begin at domestic filling stations in the near future.

Jizzakh Petroleum JV is also engaged in the construction of an oil refinery in the Jizzakh region. It will receive raw materials through the oil pipeline from the fields of Russia and Kazakhstan.

One of the threads of the Omsk-Pavlodar-Shymkent oil pipeline is already stretched to the area near the Jizzakh region. From there, a pipeline with a length of 100 kilometers will be laid to the complex, which will allow providing the refinery with raw materials at minimal cost.

The enterprise will annually process up to 5 million tons of oil and produce 3.7 million tons of motor fuel corresponding to the Euro-5 standard, more than 700,000 tons of aviation kerosene, as well as liquefied gas, mazut, bitumen and other products.

