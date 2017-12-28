By Trend

70% of Tajikistan’s population are citizens under the age of 30 years. It was stated in the published message of the United Nations Population Fund /UNFPA/ Office in Dushanbe, Khovar reports.

In particular, UNFPA in honor of the World Population Day launches the global campaign “Orange Selfie” to attract attention of public, leaders and decision-makers to the problems of youth and their involvement in the decision-making process.

We will recall that here in Tajikistan the action was joined by the members of the national youth network of equal education (Y-PEER), representatives of the national federation of taekwondo and kickboxing (NFTK), young leaders and celebrities.

Today, the world has more than 1.8 billion people aged 10-24 years, which is one quarter of the world’s population. This group consists of teenagers (10-19 years) and young people (19-24 years).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz