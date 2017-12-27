By Kamila Aliyeva

The detailed route of the railway between China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan will be ready by April next year.

“A tripartite meeting of the delegations of the countries on this project took place in Tashkent today. The heads of the delegations made serious practical decisions aimed at the speedy implementation of it, clear deadlines were set. The next meeting will be held in April,” ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Uzbekistan Daniyar Sydykov said.

The sides also agreed that an understanding on the feasibility study of the project will be developed in August, and a vision for solving all financial issues - by the end of the year, according to the envoy.

This line is an ambitious project as it will be a boost for Kyrgyzstan's and Uzbekistan's trade with China. Though only some 450 to 500 kilometers long, the route must travel through the mountains of western China and Kyrgyzstan, sometimes at altitudes of 2,000 to 3,500 meters, and requires construction of nearly 50 tunnels and more than 90 bridges.

The line would start in Kashgar, in China's western Xinjiang Autonomous Uyghur Region, and run through Kyrgyzstan to Uzbekistan's eastern town of Pap, in Uzbekistan's section of the Ferghana Valley.

According to the preliminary estimates, the reduction of the route from East Asia to the countries of the Middle East and Southern Europe will be about 900 kilometers, and the terms will decrease by 7-8 days.

In addition, the construction will ensure the development of the transport infrastructure of the Central Asian countries, provide them with convenient access to the ports of the Persian Gulf and the Pacific, and will stimulate the development and use of natural resources of the regional countries.

