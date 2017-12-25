By Trend

The European Union starts to consider the issue of facilitating the visa regime with Kazakhstan, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov on the sidelines of the Government hour in the parliament of the country.

"We continue to receive good news from the European Union, which will soon start considering the issue of facilitating the visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan," said Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

In addition, he stressed that Kazakhstan currently negotiates the abolition of the visa regime with a number of countries, including Thailand and Macau.

Previously, Kairat Abdrakhmanov said that in the first quarter of 2018 Kazakh citizens will most probably be able to freely visit the United Arab Emirates.

"All Emirates must conduct their internal procedures (upon ratification of the agreement on visa-free regime). After this work is completed, they will give an official response. I think our citizens will be free to visit the United Arab Emirates, starting from the first quarter of next year. This applies not only diplomatic, but all other kinds of passports," said Kairat Abdrakhmanov.

---

