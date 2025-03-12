Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 12 2025

EIA keeps Azerbaijan's 2025 oil production forecast steady

12 March 2025 11:38 (UTC+04:00)
EIA keeps Azerbaijan's 2025 oil production forecast steady
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has kept its daily oil production forecast for Azerbaijan unchanged for 2025, Azernews reports. This information was disclosed in the EIA's "Short-Term Energy Outlook" for March.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more