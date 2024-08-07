Azerbaijani oil price rises

7 August 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.1, or 0.1%, to $79.83 per barrel, Azernews reports.

October futures for Brent crude were traded at $76.6 per barrel.

The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2024 was set at $75 per barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

Oil has become more expensive in the global markets.

The price of one barrel of "Brent" oil on London's ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange increased by $0.4 to $76.88.

The price of one barrel of "Light" oil on the New York NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") increased by $0.47 to $73.67.

---

