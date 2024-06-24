Oil prices surge in global market

24 June 2024 11:18 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The price of the August 2024 Brent oil contract increased by 0.01%, reaching $84.34 per barrel during trading on the ICE London Intercontinental Exchange, Azernews reports.

Meanwhile, on the New York NYMEX Commodity Exchange, the price of a barrel of WTI oil for August delivery decreased by 0.06% to $80.68 per barrel.

These slight fluctuations in oil prices reflect ongoing market dynamics influenced by global supply and demand factors, geopolitical developments, and economic indicators. Oil prices are closely watched as they impact energy costs, inflation, and economic growth worldwide.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz