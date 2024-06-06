Azerbaijan always acted as initiator of energy corridors

6 June 2024 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has always acted as an initiator of energy corridors, Advisor to the President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Zaur Gahramanov said on the second day of the Baku Energy Forum, Azernews reports.

According to him, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan main pipeline connects the Caspian Sea with the Mediterranean Sea: “The Southern Gas Corridor delivers the gas reserves of Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to European consumers. This gas corridor once again proved that non-Russian gas was brought to Europe for the first time.”

In addition, Azerbaijan is also the initiator of a large energy project, which will enable the delivery of electricity from Azerbaijan to neighboring countries, and onwards to Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary."

He noted that SOCAR is the largest company in Azerbaijan and Georgia and one of the 3 largest holdings in Türkiye.

---

