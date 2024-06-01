Global oil prices experience decline across World Markets

1 June 2024 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The price of oil has dropped on world markets, Azernews reports.

On the London ICE ("InterContinental Exchange Futures") exchange, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil decreased by $0.24 to $81.62. On the New York NYMEX ("New York Mercantile Exchange") exchange, the price of a barrel of Light crude oil decreased by $0.92 to $76.99.

Oil prices are key indicators of global economic trends, impacting various sectors ranging from transportation to manufacturing. Fluctuations in oil prices can be influenced by factors such as geopolitical tensions, supply and demand dynamics, and macroeconomic indicators.

The updates from world markets, including the London ICE and New York NYMEX exchanges, provide insights into the ongoing trends and developments in the oil market, which in turn can have significant implications for economies worldwide.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz