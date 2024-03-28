Azerbaijan, Turkiye energy relations hold significance in regional energy dynamics

28 March 2024 12:36 (UTC+04:00)

In January of this year, Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to Turkiye witnessed a marginal decline, yet the country retained its position as a significant supplier to the Turkish energy market. We will delve into the intricacies of Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to Turkiye, analysing the recent trends, comparing statistics with previous years, and exploring the broader implications for both countries' energy sectors.

According to Azernews with reference to the state statistics data, Azerbaijan exported 877.74 million cubic metres of natural gas to Turkiye in January. This figure represents a minor decrease of 0.47% compared to the same period in 2023. Despite this slight decline, Azerbaijan remained the third-largest exporter of natural gas to Turkiye, accounting for 13.46% of Turkey's total natural gas imports for the month.

In contrast to Azerbaijan's modest decline, Turkiye experienced a notable increase in its overall natural gas imports. The country imported a total of 6.5197 billion cubic metres of natural gas in January, marking a significant uptick of 7.8% compared to January 2023. This surge in imports reflects Turkiye's growing demand for natural gas and its efforts to diversify its energy sources.

Russia emerged as the top exporter of natural gas to Turkiye in January, exporting 2.68163 billion cubic metres. This figure represents a substantial increase of 29.73% compared to January 2023, underscoring Russia's dominant position in Turkiye's energy market. Following Russia, the United States secured the third position, delivering 1.0446 billion cubic metres of gas to Turkey, marking a notable increase of 42.41% compared to January 2023.

Azerbaijan's natural gas exports to Turkiye play a crucial role in ensuring Turkiye's energy security and meeting its growing energy demands. The decline in Azerbaijan's exports in January highlights the need for both countries to explore avenues for enhancing cooperation in the energy sector. Additionally, as Turkiye continues to diversify its energy sources, opportunities for collaboration between Azerbaijan and Turkiye are likely to expand further.

Turkiye receives a significant portion of its natural gas supply from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field. The natural gas volumes are transported to the Turkish market through the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum) and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). The commencement of commercial gas transportation via TANAP in 2018 has bolstered Turkiye's energy security and contributed to the strengthening of bilateral ties between Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Despite the minor decline in January's natural gas exports, Azerbaijan remains a key player in Turkiye's energy landscape. As both countries strive to meet their energy needs and enhance energy security, continued collaboration and investment in infrastructure are paramount. With ongoing developments in the energy sector, Azerbaijan-Turkiye energy relations are poised to play an increasingly significant role in regional energy dynamics.

