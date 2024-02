24 February 2024 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

The global markets have experienced a decrease in oil prices, Azernews reports.

The price of Brent crude oil on the London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) dropped by $2.05, settling at $81.62, while Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) saw a decline of $2.12, standing at $76.49.

---

