Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

21 February 2024

The price of 1 barrel of Azeri Light Azerbaijani oil on the world market decreased by 1.38 US dollars or 1.57% and amounted to 86.93 US dollars, Azernews reports.

The April futures price of Brent oil was 82.62 US dollars.

In this year's state budget of Azerbaijan, the average price of one barrel of oil was calculated from 60 US dollars.

It should be noted that the lowest price of Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66).

---

