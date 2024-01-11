Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry reveals oil and gas indicators

11 January 2024 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

Oil and gas indicators for 2023 have been announced, Azernews reports.

According to the operational data presented for 2023, 48.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas were produced in the republic last year.

The Energy Ministry informed that 12.9 billion cubic meters of gas were produced by Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, 26.2 billion cubic meters by Shahdeniz, 0.8 billion cubic meters by Absheron, and 8.4 billion cubic meters by SOCAR.

Compared to the corresponding period of 2022, gas was produced with an increase of 3.2 percent, i.e. 1.5 billion cubic meters.

During the reporting period, gas sales abroad amounted to 23.8 billion cubic meters, which is 5.3 percent more than in the corresponding period of 2022. 11.8 billion cubic meters of gas were sold to Europe, 9.5 billion cubic meters to Turkiye, and 2.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia. During this period, 5.6 billion cubic meters of gas were transported to Turkiye with TANAP.

From the commissioning of Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shahdeniz fields until January 1, 2024, 216.3 billion cubic meters of gas were produced from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and 209 billion cubic meters from Shahdeniz. During this period, 148.1 billion cubic meters of gas produced from the Shahdeniz field were exported.

During 2023, 30.2 million tons of oil (including condensate) were produced in the country. 17.8 million tons of oil production fell to Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli, 4.3 million tons (condensate) to Shah Deniz, 0.3 million tons (condensate) to Absheron field. SOCAR's oil production (including condensate) amounted to 7.8 million tons.

During this period, 25.2 million tons of oil (including condensate) were transported for export. 22.1 million tons of it fell to the consortium, and 3.1 million tons to SOCAR.

Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and Shah Deniz fields have produced 629.2 million tons of oil (including condensate) since January 1, 2024. 584.7 million tons of oil were extracted from Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli and about 44.5 million tons of condensate from Shahdeniz. From now until January 1, 2024, 627.3 million tons were transported for export.

During 2023, oil refining in the country amounted to about 6.5 million tons.

