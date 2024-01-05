Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

5 January 2024 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by $1,37 amounting to $80.70 per barrel on January 5, Azernews reports.

At the end of trading, the price of March futures for Brent crude oil was $77.59.

Azerbaijan calculated the average price of one barrel of oil from 60 US dollars for the state budget in 2023.

It should be noted that the lowest price of Azeri Light oil was recorded on April 21, 2020 (US$15.81), and the maximum price was recorded in July 2008 (US$149.66). In addition, the average price of Azeri Light was $103.58.

