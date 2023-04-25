Volume of oil transported through BTC increases

25 April 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In January-March of 2023, 54,810,000 barrels of oil were transported to Turkiye through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which is 7.94% more than the previous year, Azernews report citing Turkish BOTAS.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.