Azernews.Az

Tuesday April 25 2023

Volume of oil transported through BTC increases

25 April 2023 13:11 (UTC+04:00)
Volume of oil transported through BTC increases
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

In January-March of 2023, 54,810,000 barrels of oil were transported to Turkiye through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, which is 7.94% more than the previous year, Azernews report citing Turkish BOTAS.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more