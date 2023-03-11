Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

11 March 2023 17:18 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta decreased by 66 cents amounting to $84.79 per barrel on March 10, 2023, Azernews reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $83.04 per barrel, down by 59 cents as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $47.34 per barrel on March 10, lowering by 16 cents as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, declined by 67 cents compared to the previous price and made up $82.4 per barrel.

---

