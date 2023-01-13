Minister: Azerbaijan exports 11.4 bcm of gas to Europe in 2022
Azerbaijan has exported 11.4bn cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2022, Azernews reports, referring to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.
