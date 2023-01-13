Azernews.Az

Friday January 13 2023

Minister: Azerbaijan exports 11.4 bcm of gas to Europe in 2022

13 January 2023 17:29 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
Azerbaijan has exported 11.4bn cubic meters of gas to Europe in 2022, Azernews reports, referring to Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

