Azerbaijani oil prices increase

22 December 2022 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, grew by $2.31 on December 21 compared to the previous price, amounting to $86.4 per barrel, Trend reports referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $84.37 per barrel, also up by $2.47 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $44.17 per barrel, increasing by $2.26 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea on December 21 rose by $1.71 compared to the previous price and made up $80.3 per barrel.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on December 22)

