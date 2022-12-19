Green energy agreement signed in Bucharest - historic one for entire Europe - Hungarian ambassador

19 December 2022 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The quadrilateral agreement that has been reached today in Bucharest will allow Hungary to import green electricity from Azerbaijan via Georgia and Romania, along a completely new route, Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamas Torma told Trend Dec.19.

He was commenting on the "Agreement between the governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary on strategic partnership in the field of development and transfer of green energy" signed on December 17.

“The pipeline now being built will bring energy from the wind farms of the Caspian Sea to Hungary, for which we are building a world record-breaking pipeline, the undersea part of which alone will be 1,195 km long,” said the ambassador.

He pointed out that this agreement is a historic one, for Hungary and for Europe, because “it will facilitate transportation of green energy for all us”.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz