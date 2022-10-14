Azerbaijan exports 19.7m tons of oil in Jan-Sep 2022

14 October 2022 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan exported 19.7 million tons of oil during the period of January-September 2022, Azernews reports, citing Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

According to the operational data, 24.5 million tons of oil were extracted in the country in the first nine months of 2022, he added.

Moreover, the minister noted that 34.4 billion cubic meters of gas were produced during this period, adding that 16.3 billion cubic meters of this volume were exported, which is an increase of 8.6 percent.

"According to operational data for the 9 months of this year, 19.7 out of 24.5 million tons of extracted oil was #exported. Compared to the same period last year, 16.3 out of the 34.4 bcm gas produced with an increase of 8.6% was #exported," Parviz Shahbazov tweeted.

In 2021, Azerbaijan exported 27.1 million tons of oil worth $13.2 billion. The top five countries in terms of oil imports from Azerbaijan were Italy, Israel, Croatia, Germany, and Portugal. In addition, Azerbaijan produced 34.6 million tons of crude oil in 2021. The slight increase in oil production last year was primarily due to the gradual elimination of voluntary oil output cuts under the OPEC+deal.

